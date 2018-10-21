Billy Connolly ready to support Scottish independence

Sir Billy Connolly has said he may be ready to support Scottish independence over Brexit, despite his long-held aversion to nationalism.

The `Big Yin' has been a stern critic of "patriotism" throughout his career, ridiculing Scottish nationalists both on and off stage.

But as the Brexit vote divides British voters, he has spoken out for a pan-European togetherness which could see Scotland leave the UK.

The revelations emerge in his new book Made in Scotland.

"One thing I've never had any interest in is hating England and the English," according to excerpts from the book in today's Sunday Times.

"I like Thomas Hardy as much as I like Robert Burns. As an anglophile, I've never shouted for Scottish independence - but I might be changing my mind now."

Connolly once compared the SNP to "Nazis" and although he never backed either side during the 2014 referendum, he voice his suspicion of "patriotism" in the months leading up to the vote.

But his new book adds: "The Brexit vote is a disaster and the breaking up of togetherness of Europe is a crime bordering on a sin. I think the more are together, not separate the happier they will be.

"The most important thing for Scotland is to keep our contact with Europe. Scots voted to stay in Europe and if the only way for us to do that is to become independent from England, that may just be the way to go. And I never thought I would say that."