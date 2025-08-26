The SNP’s choices to boost social security and public sector pay spending without enough funding , alongside Scotland’s weaker tax base, will leave the next Scottish Government with little room for new commitments.

Whoever forms the next Scottish government after May’s election faces a “a big hit to the Budget”, Scotland’s independent fiscal forecasters have warned.

The Scottish Fiscal Commission has said that Scotland’s weaker tax base growth compared to the rest of the UK alongside SNP ministers overcommitting funding for social security and public sector pay deals will leave the next government inheriting “really difficult choices”.

In its delayed medium-term financial strategy, published in June, the Scottish Government admitted that day to day revenue spending commitments could be £2.6 billion more than the amount of funding it has available by 2030, with capital spending commitments set to exceed funding by £2.1bn.

Professor Graeme Roy, chairman of the Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC), has told journalists that whoever wins next year's Holyrood election faces a tough landscape - suggesting that a new government will struggle to introduce new spending commitments without cuts elsewhere.

Professor Roy pointed to Scotland’s weaker tax base growth than the rest of the UK, which by 2027/28, is predicted to open up a gap of £851m.

He said: “What we’ve seen is faster (income tax) growth or projected faster growth elsewhere in the rest of the UK. What that means is essentially Scottish revenues are not keeping pace as much as we thought they would have done and that suggests there’s going to be a negative reconciliation.

“That’s something to keep an eye on and it will be a concern for whoever wins the election in May. There could be quite a big reconciliation, quite a big hit to the Budget that they need to find in their first Budget that they set out.”

Professor Roy added: “The government is raising more revenue by increasing tax rates and adjusting bands to try and get more revenue in, but they are not raising the full amount they could do because since tax devolution, Scotland’s tax base hasn’t been keeping pace with the rest of the UK in the same way. That’s leading to lower revenues being collected.

“What we’re seeing is faster growth in the rest of the UK, largely driven by a bounceback in financial services in London and the south east and overall, tax base growth being faster in the UK.”

The Scottish Fiscal Commission has also highlighted choices made by SNP ministers, particularly increased spending and a more generous social security system and agreeing public-sector pay deals above the three per cent funded policy position, which will need to be found from elsewhere.

Professor Roy said: “What we’ve seen over the first few years of social security devolution is a gap between essentially the government’s commitments on spending on social security versus the equivalent funding that is flowing in.

“There are certain payments where the Scottish system is perhaps slightly more generous or open relative to the rest of the UK. There are some payments that the Scottish Government has implemented that are designed to offset UK government decisions such as the two-child benefit cap or the bedroom tax.

“There’s also the delivery of a system in Scotland designed to be more supportive of people claiming social security payments, relative to the system elsewhere in the UK.”

He added: “What we see and what we are projecting is that is going to lead to higher people flowing into these payments in Scotland relative to the rest of the UK and also fewer people flowing out of these payments once they are on these social security payments, relative of the rest of the UK.”

In 223/24, a gap of around £900m opened up.

Professor Roy said: “We’ve projected that will increase as more payments come on stream - particularly around things like the two-child benefit cap, but also as the effects of the new system kick in.”

He stressed that “there’s some really big fiscal challenges in the short-term for the Scottish Government to essentially balance its books”.

Professor Roy added: “Whoever wins the election in May is actually going to face some really difficult choices about balancing the books.

“They might, quite rightly, have different policy priorities, aims and objectives they want to try and achieve - but they’ve going to do that by inheriting a fiscal position where we’re essentially seeing funding lagging behind the spending commitments they will inherit.