Better Call Boris: Ukraine government deletes bizarre tweet supporting Boris Johnson as next Prime Minister

The official government Twitter account shared a bizarre meme on its official government Twitter page expressing support for the return of the Prime Minister.

It comes as supporters of Boris Johnson are backing the former prime minister to make an extraordinary political comeback a mere six weeks after he left No 10 for the final time, forced out by his own MPs.

Allies are urging him to run again for a second shot as Prime Minister following the dramatic resignation of Liz Truss, who left the role after 44 days in charge.

The Ukrainian government Twitter page deleted its "Better Call Boris" tweet

In the now deleted tweet from the Ukrainian government Twitter account, it shows the show's central character holding a cut-out of the former Tory leader with "Better Call Boris" next to it, a reference to the hit show Better Call Saul, a Netflix series which stars Bob Odenkirk as lawyer Jimmy McGill, who becomes increasingly unethical to resolve problems as a small time attorney.

Boris Johnson was considered a particularly strong ally during the first six months of the war with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praising the former Prime Minister as a "great friend" – however many were critical of Ukraine’s tweet on their official Twitter page.

Asked on Sky News what he made of the tweet, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “I saw that tweet and was rather surprised by it, but as far as Ukraine is concerned, my absolute imperative is to make sure that we’re all supporting Ukraine in the face of aggression from Putin.

"I was surprised by the tweet but in the circumstances they face my absolute focus is on giving Ukraine all the support we possibly can.”

Journalist Andrew Quinn branded the tweet "A real slap in the face to all of the people in the UK who have supported Ukraine and welcomed Ukrainian refugees into their homes. Such an ill advised Tweet. Disgusting."