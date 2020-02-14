Bernie Sanders would be in favour of Scottish independence, says brother

US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders would be in favour of Scottish independence with Scotland's political atmosphere "chiming much better" with his world view than the rest of the UK, says his older brother.

Larry Sanders was in Edinburgh on Thursday to promote the Democrats Abroad Primary - which gives US citizens the chance to vote for the party's nominee in different countries.

The elder Sanders brother, a member of the England and Wales Green Party, told PA a possible Sanders administration would match up better with Scotland than the UK in policy terms.

He said: "There's a much different atmosphere coming from Scotland, not just from the Government but from beyond the Government as well.

"That chimes in many more ways with Bernard's world view."

When asked about the debate Scotland's constitutional future, The Green Party health spokesman claimed his brother would err on the side of self-determination.

Admitting he had not actually spoken to his brother about the issue, Mr Sanders said: "I think his take would be that people are entitled to make their own choices."

Despite the crossover in some policy areas, such as universal health care, free tuition and environmental restrictions, Mr Sanders suggested his brother - if he were to become president in this year's election - would not favour Holyrood over Westminster.

He said: "He's a very experienced politician and he's a bright guy.

"His relationships will be proper. He won't be asking the UK to send troops someplace - as other US presidents have done - which I hope the UK thinks is a good idea."

The 84-year-old is confident about his brother's chances of not only seizing the Democratic nomination in upcoming primary votes, but defeating the incumbent Donald Trump.

Of a possible contest for the White House, Mr Sanders said: "I think he'd wipe (President Trump) up."

Mr Sanders pointed to the polling aggregator Real Clear Politics, which compiled more than 60 polls - only five of which put Mr Trump ahead.

Larry Sanders said a future president Sanders would not interfere in any future referendum on Scotland's future in the way President Barack Obama did in 2014, and again during the EU vote in 2016.

Mr Sanders also touted the importance of electing more members of the Green Party at next year's Holyrood election, claiming the SNP are "good with the verbiage" of climate change, but need to improve their policy offering.

Mr Sanders is currently just one delegate behind Pete Buttigeg after Democrats voted in the first two states.

Primaries and caucuses will run throughout the US in the coming months to determine the Democrat nominee, with votes deciding the number of delegates sent to this summer's convention to vote for a specific candidate.

As part of the primary being touted by the elder Sanders brother in the UK, 13 presidential delegates are up for grabs - similar to mainland states Wyoming and North Dakota which have 14 delegates each.

US citizens can vote online or at voting booths set up in Edinburgh and St Andrews between February 18 and March 7.