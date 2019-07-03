Benefit claimants urged to give views on set-up of new social security system

Volunteers are being sought to help shape Scotland's new social security system.

People with experience of the current benefits system are being encouraged to give their views on how the replacement system should work.

Ethnic minorities, those living in rural communities and people aged under 25 are being particularly encouraged to apply to join the Scottish Government's Experience Panels, in order to make them as representative as possible.

About 2,400 people have already signed up.

Members will be asked to give their views in a number of ways, including in workshops, interviews and in surveys that can be carried out face-to-face, on the phone or online.

Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: "We want social security in Scotland to be based on dignity, fairness and respect, that's why the views from the people who actually use the service are so important.

"Panel members have told us they find the experience rewarding, offering a real chance to make a difference to thousands of people's lives.

"Panels should be a true representation of our society, so I'd like to encourage those from all backgrounds to join us and help make the system one we can all be proud of."