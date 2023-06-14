‘Beergate’ police boss appointed as Police Scotland’s first female Chief Constable

Jo Farrell will take up the post later this year

Police Scotland has appointed its first female Chief Constable following Sir Iain Livingstone’s decision to retire.

Jo Farrell, who is the current Chief Constable of Durham Constabulary, will take up the post later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will take the reins at a difficult time for the force in Scotland, which is facing concerns over funding and the politically explosive investigation into the SNP’s finances.

Durham Police Constabulary Chief Constable Jo Farrell. Picture: Frank Reid/NationalWorld

Last month, Sir Iain also admitted the force is institutionally racist and discriminatory.

However, Ms Farrell is no stranger to political controversy. Last year, Durham Constabulary cleared Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over claims he had broken coronovirus rules in an incident known as “beergate”. The force also came under pressure over Dominic Cummings’ infamous trip to Barnard Castle during lockdown.

Ms Farrell was appointed by the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) following a "robust” six-week assessment process.

She said: “This really is a day of mixed emotions. I am immensely proud to have served as Chief Constable of Durham and equally proud of everything the force has achieved over that time.

Iain Livingstone steps down in August

“Over the last six years, I have worked with some extraordinarily talented and committed people, dedicated to keeping County Durham and Darlington safe, and it has been a very difficult decision to leave. But as Chief Constable of Police Scotland I have been offered a unique opportunity to take on one of the most exciting and challenging jobs in UK policing.”

The appointment will be for a fixed term of four years with the possibility of an extension.

Sir Iain, who is retiring in August, said: “I congratulate Jo Farrell and look forward to working with her to ensure an effective handover that will maintain stability in Police Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leading our outstanding officers and staff as Scotland’s Chief Constable is an enormous privilege. I have great confidence Jo will continue to develop our service to protect and serve our fellow citizens.”

Durham Police Constabulary Chief Constable Jo Farrell. Picture: NationalWorld

Justice Secretary Angela Constance, who approved the SPA’s appointment, said Ms Farrell “has shown she has the skills needed to lead the service into the next decade and meet the challenges ahead”.

She added: “Thanks to the dedication and work of the police, recorded crime rates overall are at record low levels and we have a service that is unique in the UK with an embedded human rights focus.

“Policing will continue to be an absolute priority for this government, as evidenced by the £1.45 billion we have allocated to support it in 2023-24. I look forward to working with the new Chief Constable as the service continues to build on its significant strengths.

“I also want to pay tribute to Sir Iain for his bold leadership and wider service to keeping communities safe during a lengthy, distinguished career in policing. He leaves Police Scotland in great shape after leading it through unprecedented times.”

Ms Farrell has been Chief Constable of Durham Constabulary since 2019.

Martyn Evans, chair of the SPA and the selection panel who interviewed candidates for the role, said: “Jo is an outstanding and highly experienced senior police leader who has made an exceptional contribution to policing over her extensive career. With a proven history of innovative policing, Ms Farrell has led Durham Constabulary for the last four years where it was graded as ‘outstanding’ for its disruption of organised crime and how it achieves value for money. She also has UK-wide experience heading the demanding digital data and technology portfolio for the National Police Chiefs’ Council.