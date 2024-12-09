The shows will launch in January 2025

BBC News Scotland has announced two new titles which will join its news and current affairs portfolio from the New Year.

Broadcasters Laura Maciver and Amy Irons will present Reporting Scotland: News at Seven, the new-look 30 minute week-night news programme for the BBC Scotland channel, and Martin Geissler will front new current affairs podcast series Scotcast.

Launching on January 6 2025, Reporting Scotland: News at Seven will come live from Studio C at the BBC’s Pacific Quay headquarters in Glasgow. The BBC say it will bring stories from the BBC’s newsrooms across Scotland, focusing on the people at the heart of communities from Shetland to Selkirk. The programme will be fronted by one presenter each night, with Laura and Amy sharing out the days across the week.

News at Seven is intended to complement Reporting Scotland on BBC One at 6.30pm, which will continue to be the programme that provides the primary coverage of Scotland’s national news.

Laura said: “I’m looking forward to sharing the stories that our news teams will be bringing from communities across Scotland. We’ll be spending time talking to people at the heart of the news in their area and bringing different stories, faces and voices to the programme.”

Amy said: “It’s great to be joining the presenting line-up and team of this new programme. I’m really excited to be seeing out 2024 with the Hogmanay show and starting 2025 with News at Seven.”

Laura Maciver and Amy Irons launch BBC Reporting Scotland News at 7 at BBC Scotland Pacific Quay headquarters. | Jamie Simpson

The current affairs podcast series Scotcast will launch on January 13, will be published four days a week, Monday to Thursday, and will be available across five platforms – BBC Sounds, BBC Scotland, BBC One Scotland, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio Scotland.

Presented by Mr Geissler, it will “go behind the headlines, bringing insight, analysis, conversation and a bit of humour to the stories that audiences are talking about”.

Martin said: “When it comes to podcasts, I was an ‘early adopter’. I love the medium and can’t wait to help deliver a podcast for Scotland that’s sharp, clever and fun.”