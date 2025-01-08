BBC Scotland would 'love' to make Scotland football matches free-to-air, director says

There is no timeframe for matches to be on the BBC

BBC Scotland would “love” to make the national men's football team matches free-to-air, its new director has claimed.

Hayley Valentine expressed hopes for games to be shown on terrestrial TV and revealed that "there are live discussions going on".

Her comments came during an appearance before the Scottish Affairs Committee in the House of Commons.

The BBC Scotland director said: "I know how important sport is to Scottish audiences. I'm a big football fan. These moments are huge for us and of course we would love to have the men's internationals.

"These things are not cheap and we have to think about value for money in all of our decision-making. In order to pay for one thing, there's not extra money, what are we not doing in order to fund something else?

"I don't really want to go much further than that because, as you can imagine, there are live discussions going on. Of course I'd be delighted if we could bring these to free-to-air audiences.

"We will cover the Commonwealth Games. There are discussions going on about rights which I can't go into in this room. But if you look back at what we did the last time, I think that sense of how we cover sport as a whole... it's not just about the live match. It's about what we do around the outside and that sense of how we bring a city, the country, together is really important to me."

Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay claimed the talks could be a game-changer for Scottish football.

She said: This news will be welcomed by football fans all over Scotland, who want to back our team but are being priced out of it. I hope that these talks succeed and that we are able to get our national team out from behind a paywall.

“Sport should be for everyone, and I want as many young people as possible to be able to grow up watching their heroes in action. That can help us to ensure that our next generation of footballers can feel inspired and dream of playing for their country.