BBC Scotland Debate Night season 4: When does the show start? How can I apply?

Season 4 of BBC Scotland's Debate Night with Stephen Jardine starts up again next week across cities in Scotland including Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The programme gives members of the public the opportunity to put their questions to some of the country’s key decision-makers and public figures.

Stephen Jardine, presenter of Debate Night said: “Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? You might be a parent, a carer or a student?

"It’s your questions, stories, experiences and opinions that lead our discussion – so we couldn’t do it without you!”

Here is what you need to know about the show ahead of season 4 commencing next week.

Where is Debate Night taking place in Scotland?

Season 4 will explore six locations in Scotland with those in the area asking key questions on issues which affect them.

These locations are:

Wednesday May 11 Glasgow

Wednesday May 18 Perth

Wednesday May 25 Edinburgh

Wednesday June 1 Glasgow

Wednesday June 8 Falkirk

Wednesday June 15 Edinburgh

Who can be part of the audience and how do you apply?

Anyone can apply to be in the big studio audience by simply filling out a quick online application form via www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight and click ‘Apply to the audience’ tab.

If you would like to attend with someone please ask them to apply too. It’s also accessible via a mobile or tablet.