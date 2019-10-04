BBC presenter Naga Munchetty thanks on air for Donald Trump comments

Naga Munchetty has been thanked on-air for her comments on US president Donald Trump.



The BBC presenter was initially censured for her claims that comments made by the US president were "embedded in racism" before the complaint against her was overruled by director general Lord Tony Hall following a public backlash.

Ms Munchetty thanked a drag artist on-air for his words of support in the wake of the controversy, about which she has remained tight-lipped.

She offered polite thanks and a wry smile when the performer Amrou Al-Kadhi praised the presenter.

Ms Munchetty remained silent on the recent furore as she was quizzed by journalists on her return to work in Manchester on Thursday, but has been cornered on air by the drag artist and film director.

Al-Kadhi said: "Naga, I just want to say I'm so excited to be on with you. All people of colour were standing alongside you the past week, sisters have to stick together.

"It's never, ever biased to call out racism. So it's real honour to be with you here today."

Ms Munchetty gave a smile at the comments, saying: "Thank you for your thoughts."

Co-host Charlie Stayt continued the interview: "That you should come on here and say that is very much a testament to the kind of bravery that you've had to have in your own life."

Ms Munchetty breezed though her first show since the furore erupted over her comments about Mr Trump, making no reference to the week-long media storm over her rebuke by the BBC.

She arrived at the studio in MediaCityUK without responding to press questions and rushed inside with the help of security staff.

