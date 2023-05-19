A review has been commissioned by the BBC Board into the broadcaster’s coverage of migration, including small boats crossing the English Channel, to “consider whether due impartiality is being delivered”, the corporation said.
The decision comes after Rishi Sunak conceded he believed immigration into the UK was “too high”, but was unable to commit to bringing levels down by the next election.
The Prime Minister would not spell out what he believes is an acceptable level as he faces pressure after dodging a Tory manifesto commitment to bring net migration down to the scale seen in 2019.
