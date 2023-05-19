All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on

BBC board commissions review into broadcaster coverage of migrant crossings over impartiality concerns

The review to check on ‘due impartiality’ has been commissioned by the BBC board

By Dale Miller
Published 19th May 2023, 10:51 BST
 Comment

A review has been commissioned by the BBC Board into the broadcaster’s coverage of migration, including small boats crossing the English Channel, to “consider whether due impartiality is being delivered”, the corporation said.

The decision comes after Rishi Sunak conceded he believed immigration into the UK was “too high”, but was unable to commit to bringing levels down by the next election.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Prime Minister would not spell out what he believes is an acceptable level as he faces pressure after dodging a Tory manifesto commitment to bring net migration down to the scale seen in 2019.

Despite the focus on stopping small boats crossing the Channel, legal migration to the UK is at record levels, but most new arrivals choose to live in England. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty ImagesDespite the focus on stopping small boats crossing the Channel, legal migration to the UK is at record levels, but most new arrivals choose to live in England. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Despite the focus on stopping small boats crossing the Channel, legal migration to the UK is at record levels, but most new arrivals choose to live in England. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

MORE TO COME

Related topics:BBCPrime MinisterRishi Sunak
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.