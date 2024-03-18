Barak Obama: Former US president meets with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in 'informal courtesy drop-in'

Former US president Barack Obama has paid a “courtesy visit” to Downing Street to meet with Rishi Sunak.

Mr Obama spent around an hour inside the No 10 study with the Prime Minister on Monday afternoon.

He said “I’m tempted” when asked about his opinion on the state of Russian democracy by the media as he left with the US ambassador to the UK, Jane D Hartley, just after 4pm.

Former US president Barack Obama (right) leaves following a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA WireFormer US president Barack Obama (right) leaves following a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
It is understood Mr Sunak and Mr Obama discussed a range of subjects, including artificial intelligence, in a largely one-on-one meeting. It comes as Mr Sunak faces intense speculation about a plot to replace him as Prime Minister before the general election.

Number 10 said Mr Obama paid a “courtesy visit” to Downing Street to discuss the work of his foundation with Mr Sunak.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “He was making an informal courtesy drop-in as part of his trip to London, where he is conducting work of the Obama Foundation.”

The spokesman added: “I think President Obama’s team made contact and obviously the Prime Minister was very happy to meet with him and discuss the work of the Obama Foundation.”

Former US President Barack Obama reacts as he leaves 10 Downing Street in central London. Picture: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty ImagesFormer US President Barack Obama reacts as he leaves 10 Downing Street in central London. Picture: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images
Mr Obama served two terms in the White House from 2009 to 2017 before he was succeeded by Republican Donald Trump. The 62-year-old previously visited Downing Street and then-prime minister David Cameron in April 2016.

