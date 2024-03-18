Mr Obama spent around an hour inside the No 10 study with the Prime Minister on Monday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said “I’m tempted” when asked about his opinion on the state of Russian democracy by the media as he left with the US ambassador to the UK, Jane D Hartley, just after 4pm.

Former US president Barack Obama (right) leaves following a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

It is understood Mr Sunak and Mr Obama discussed a range of subjects, including artificial intelligence, in a largely one-on-one meeting. It comes as Mr Sunak faces intense speculation about a plot to replace him as Prime Minister before the general election.

Number 10 said Mr Obama paid a “courtesy visit” to Downing Street to discuss the work of his foundation with Mr Sunak.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “He was making an informal courtesy drop-in as part of his trip to London, where he is conducting work of the Obama Foundation.”

The spokesman added: “I think President Obama’s team made contact and obviously the Prime Minister was very happy to meet with him and discuss the work of the Obama Foundation.”

Former US President Barack Obama reacts as he leaves 10 Downing Street in central London. Picture: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images