Banff and Buchan MP appointed to government

David Duguid MP with new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Mr Duguid has been made a parliamentary under-secretary of state for Scotland replacing Iain Stewart under Liz Truss’ new government.

For the past 70 years, King Charles III’s late mother, the Queen, approved new government roles but a statement from No 10 read that “the King has been pleased to approve the following appointments” including Mr Duguid’s.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid said: “I am honoured to have been appointed as a Scotland Office Minister.

“I look forward to working with the Scottish Secretary and ministerial colleagues across the UK Government to deliver our ambitious programme for the people of Scotland and the whole of the UK.

“We're facing unprecedented global challenges and the UK Government is taking decisive and immediate action to help families and businesses while ensuring that we grow the economy so that everyone shares new opportunities.