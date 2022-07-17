Back Off Scotland hosts live music nights in Edinburgh and Glasgow to raise funds for buffer zone campaign

Brat Coven, who are performing at the Glasgow event at the Hug and Pint on July 26 to raise funds for Back Off Scotland (Photo: Brat Coven).

An all-women line up of bands, artists and activists will perform in both Edinburgh and Glasgow in support of campaign group Back Off Scotland.

The campaign group is fighting for the right to harassment-free abortion access in Scotland after hearing from women targeted by anti-abortion protesting outside hospitals and clinics.

The group will kick start its night events with an evening in Scotland’s Capital on July 22 at 7pm at the Wee Red Bar with artists including Shears, NANI, Megan Black, Kirsty.

To continue the momentum around the campaign, there will be a night of events in Glasgow at 7pm at The Hug & Pint on July 26. Those in Glasgow will enjoy the likes of Lambrini Girls, Brat Coven and Bin Juice.

Lucy Grieve, co-founder of Back Off Scotland said: “We wanted to do something in the Summer whilst we are a bit quieter while Parliament wasn’t sitting to remind people of the campaign.

“Edinburgh and Glasgow have been where we have had most of the outreach for the campaign and it felt like a really nice thing to bring back to the community.

“This started off in the community in 2020 as Back Off Chalmers [in Edinburgh] and this became such a powerful campaign because of the community backing.”

As well as a host of performances, there will also be a raffle at each event with an array of prizes donated by companies in support of the cause.

Prizes on offer in Edinburgh and Glasgow include tattoo vouchers, Aesop skincare, plants, beer box, coffee, cake, earrings and a roller skating voucher.

Founded in Edinburgh in 2020, Back Off Scotland has called on the Scottish Government to introduce 150m buffer zones around clinics that provide abortion services.

A private member’s bill brought forward by Green MSP Gillian Mackay, aimed at protecting access to terminations by implementing these zones, is currently undergoing consultation.

Back Off Scotland plans to have laptops available during the Glasgow and Edinburgh events to allow people to fill out the consultation form.

S-J from Brat Coven, who are performing a set at the Glasgow night said: "The cause is so important to us as a band.

“We love making our music but we also want it to be about a gathering of people who feel the same and have the same anger. This event is about bringing those voices forward.

"We really stand by the legislation around buffer zones."

The events come after Nicola Sturgeon convened an abortion care emergency summit in June which the group attended and previously called for alongside Monica Lennon MSP.

The First Minister committed to finding solutions to implement national buffer zones following a recent rise in anti-abortion protests outside abortion providers across Scotland.

As the event is priced and ticketed, the money raised at the event will go towards Back Off Scotland campaigning and merchandise as well as their web domain.

Ticket sales will also go back to hosting the night itself with the potential to donate all the remaining funds to an abortion fund.