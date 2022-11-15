Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has clarified “the energy price support that we give to families will not end from next April”, as he prepares to unveil tax rises and spending cuts in Thursday’s budget.

Responding in the Commons on Tuesday to SNP shadow Treasury spokesperson Alison Thewliss, who said many of her constituents have already seen their bills “double”, Mr Hunt said: “We are thinking very carefully about all those issues. But just to correct any misunderstanding, the energy price support that we give to families will not end from next April, and I will be announcing on Thursday what that support will be.”

Ms Thewliss had said: “Come March, when the energy support ends, Cornwall Insight have estimated that the price cap will rise to £3,700. There has been talk of targeting support after this, but National Energy Action are pointing out the risk of excluding many people who are already suffering in fuel poverty.”

Mr Hunt said the chief secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, spoke to the Scottish finance minister on Monday.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will announce his autumn statement on Thursday. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

In a separate exchange, Mr Hunt boasted about reversing most of the measures contained in former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget “within three days” of taking over the role.

His comments came after SNP MP Peter Grant (Glenrothes) asked Mr Hunt at what point he realised his predecessor’s plan for growth was a “recipe for economic disaster” and why it took him “so long to speak up about it”.

Mr Hunt replied: “Well, I did actually reverse most of those measures within three days of becoming Chancellor. So I think amongst my many failings, the one thing you can’t accuse me of doing is being slow to change these.”

A Conservative former Cabinet minister has meanwhile questioned the Chancellor’s decision to base his fiscal strategy on the forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Speaking in the Commons during Treasury questions, Kit Malthouse said: “As I understand it, the Chancellor is basing his fiscal strategy on OBR forecasts, but does he agree with me that the only thing we know for certain about those forecasts is that they are wrong?”