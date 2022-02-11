Automatic police referral software for social media abuse to Scottish MSPs to be trialled

Many MSPs face vile threats and abuse from often anonymous social media accounts on a daily basis, with the police often called into investigate.

The plans form part of the Scottish Parliament’s fresh approach to safety following a review of the procedures in place after the death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess last year.

MSPs have had their say on potential safety improvements following the death of Sir David Amess

Sir David died following an incident during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15.

A demand or call-off service of security personnel for MSPs could also be brought in by Holyrood, despite three quarters of MSPs saying they were not in favour of having security escorts to constituency surgeries or meetings after the idea was floated as a possible solution to improve safety.

As part of the review, the Parliament’s corporate body has said it will trial bespoke software that would identify key words and threatening language directed at or relating to MSPs on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

MSPs will have to opt-in to the service, which would see any concerns raised by it escalated to Police Scotland as appropriate.

Holyrood officials are set to start the procurement process for the software shortly.

The details of the proposed changes to security for MSPs was detailed in a letter to Holyrood members from Lynsey Hamill, the Parliament’s head of resilience and sustainability.

Officials have also set aside £2,000 per member for the cost of improving home security at an MSP’s home or Edinburgh address, following safety surveys by Police Scotland.

Up to £2,000 will be available to MSPs to upgrade their home security following these reviews by the police force, with £500 available to those with additional accommodation in Edinburgh.

Following a survey of all MSPs, which saw 62 responses, the Parliament said there was a desire for additional help with security, but that dedicated security personnel was not favoured by the majority.

Three quarters (76 per cent and 47 MSPs) of members said they did not want security guards due to concerns around the potential impact to access to parliamentarians and damage to the open relationship with constituents.

One in ten MSPs said they were “definitely interested” in a dedicated security personnel service, with 14 per cent stating they didn’t know what they would prefer, but who showed potential interest in the service such as preventing unauthorised entry and help de-escalating negative situations.

Instead, investment in personal alarms and lone working devices which can contact emergency services at the click of a button was preferred, alongside more information about potential home security improvements.

More than 150 of these devices have been issued to MSP staff.

MSPs and their staff will also be able to undertake conflict training to help manage and de-escalate meetings with constituents, with training expected to be available later this year.

The publication of travel expenses for MSPs will also be limited to ensure regular travel patterns are not released into the public sphere.

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: “The issue of members’ safety is taken extremely seriously.

“These measures are, regrettably, a response to the threats that elected representatives face on a daily basis.”

