Auditor General to investigate 'rigged' ferry contract procurement after 'serious concerns' raised

Critics demanded the Scottish Government to call in the police over the allegations of preferential treatment in favour of the Port Glasgow shipyard, since nationalised, which they said was “beyond a scandal, it’s a crime”.

The two ships, the Glen Sannox and the un-named hull 802, are more than five years late and more than £150m over-budget after years of controversy, management failings, and nationalisation of the shipyard.

John Swinney’s announcement of the investigation follows publication of allegations by a BBC Disclosure documentary that Ferguson Marine was given sight of a more than 400-page document setting out the technical requirements for the vessels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The interim finance secretary said the yard’s possession of the document was not “appropriate”, agreeing that the allegations raise “issues of concern”.

Ministers and CMAL said they had no record of how the document was passed to the yard, with the BBC reporting a design consultant was the source.

Other allegations within the documentary include the shipyard being allowed to change its design midway through the process, making its pitch almost £10 million cheaper, and having a confidential meeting with CMAL, an opportunity allegedly not extended to other bidders.

CMAL, who control ferry infrastructure in Scotland, defended their position and claimed they had found no evidence to support the claims of preferential treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Glen Sannox docked at the Ferguson Marine shipyard last year

It said the change to design was based on a clarification in the size of a gas tank and added that the “technical clarification meeting” is “an ordinary and iterative question-and-answer process where ambiguities within lengthy and complex documents are resolved”, with competitors having digital versions of the same meeting.

Responding to an urgent question in Holyrood, Mr Swinney said ministers are “not aware of any impropriety” in the procurement of the vessels, but that they took the claims “extremely seriously”.

He said: “I have committed already that ministers would explore what further steps the government needs to take to ensure that all questions about the fairness and appropriateness of the tendering process are properly, independently, investigated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can confirm that the Permanent Secretary at the request of ministers has already proactively been in contact with the Auditor General to discuss this matter.

"The Auditor General informed the Permanent Secretary that Audit Scotland will be looking at the substance of the allegations raised around procurement by the programme before deciding if further audit work is required. I welcome this.

"Scottish Government, CMAL, and Ferguson’s all commit to fully supporting that exercise.”

Graham Simpson, who secured the urgent question, criticised the fact the information had not come to light earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transport spokesperson for the Scottish Conservatives labelled it “beyond a scandal, it’s a crime”.

he said: “It appears Ferguson’s received special treatment from this government and its agencies, special treatment that nobody else got.

"Special treatment that might have broken laws which could open the government to legal action.

"This is a scandal, it looks like corporate corruption, and the fact we are only finding out now means it’s been a cover-up as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Audit Scotland said they would look at the substance of the allegations, adding that auditor general Stephen Boyle has the “full support” of the permanent secretary, John Paul Marks.

“The BBC Disclosure investigation raises serious questions about the use of public money,” the spokesman said.

“We will be looking at the substance of the allegations raised around procurement by the programme before deciding if further audit work is required.

“The auditor general informed the permanent secretary of his intentions earlier today, who offered his full support in accessing any materials we need, should any further audit work be required.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

All episodes of the brand new limited series podcast, How to be an independent country: Scotland’s Choices, are out now.