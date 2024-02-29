Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur said a new Westminster report into assisted dying should give the public “reassurances” any change in the law in Scotland will be done right.

He also said palliative care is not always the right option for every person receiving end-of-life treatment.

Mr McArthur is expected to bring forward a bill to the Scottish Parliament to legalise assisted dying for terminally ill but mentally competent adults in Scotland later this year.

Now a new report from Westminster’s health and social care committee is warning the UK Government must get “actively involved” in the conversation around assisted dying law, as it looks “increasingly likely” the law will change in at least one jurisdiction.

As well as legislation potentially being changed in Scotland, the issue is also being looked at on the Isle of Man and Jersey, which are both British crown dependencies.

The report adds any change in the law must also include “universal coverage of palliative and end-of-life services” and ensure patients’ advanced care plans are “honoured where possible”.

Mr McArthur says legislators in Scotland should be reassured by this report, and says palliative care may even get more investment if there is a change in assisted dying law.

Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mr McArthur said: “The point about palliative care is an important concern that has been raised, that the introduction of the choice of an assisted death could detract away from palliative care.

“All the international evidence suggests that is not the case, and in many instances there has been investment and improved access to palliative care.”

He added while palliative care is sufficient for the “vast majority of people”, this is not the case for a “significant number” of people.

The Orkney MSP said: “It is not just pain management - there’s other types of suffering, and adding the choice of an assisted death to the other end-of-life choices is about providing compassion and dignity, and recognising palliative care is not sufficient in every instance.”

Mr McArthur adds the Westminster committee’s report “debunks” concerns about legalising assisted dying being the start of a “slippery slope”.

He said: “The international evidence shows that where the law is introduced the eligibility criteria doesn’t change, so legislators can draw confidence that the legislation that is passed will introduce those safeguards.”

Mr McArthur added he is “confident” the political mood in Holyrood has now caught up with the public and his bill will get the support it needs to pass.