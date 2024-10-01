Assisted dying is beyond the powers of Scottish Parliament, says SNP

The Scottish Government has said Westminster will need to approve Scotland’s assisted dying legislation before a final vote at Holyrood.

SNP Health Secretary Neil Gray has said assisted dying proposals tabled at Holyrood are outwith the powers of the Scottish Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur has lodged a members bill to legalise and regulate assisted dying in Scotland.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals would give people over the age of 16 with an advanced terminal illness the option of requesting an assisted death. It is the third time MSPs have considered the issue, with two previous attempts to change the law overwhelmingly defeated.

Liam McArthur after publishing his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill

The MSP has previously highlighted that an agreement with Westminster would be needed for his proposed legislation to become law and stressed the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament has ruled that the legislation could be introduced at Holyrood.

The Scottish Government has now stressed that agreement from Westminster in some matters will need to be sought before the legislation reaches stage three, the final legislative hurdle - which could take up to 18 months.

It is believed that supply of drugs and matters relating to medical professionals carrying out any procedure contained in the legislation will need the approval of the UK government.

In a letter to Holyrood’s health committee, Mr Gray has stated that the legislation, “in its current form”, is “outside the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament”.

The Health Secretary has highlighted that the drugs that would be used to end someone’s life “appears to relate to the reserved matter of medicines, medical supplies and poisons”, while the legislation “represents a novel and fundamental shift in the role of medical practitioners, and the regulatory framework in which they operate”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gray said that the bill allowing Scottish ministers to set out “qualifications and experience of registered medical practitioners who can carry out functions” and other matters relating to medical professionals would likely need the support of Westminster.

Documents submitted by Mr McArthur alongside his legislation referenced the potential need of orders under the Scotland Act, including a section 30 order, for his bill to become law.

Health Secretary Neil Gray

A source close to discussions between Mr McArthur and the Scotland Office said talks so far have been “constructive”.

In his letter, Mr Gray added: “It should be noted that the process for such an order generally takes 12-18 months and would require the co-operation of the UK government, as it requires the approval of both houses at Westminster, as well as the Scottish Parliament, before it is made by His Majesty in Council.

“This process would need to be completed prior to a vote being taken on the bill at stage 3.”

Mr Gray has also warned that the costs of introducing assisted dying in Scotland could be “substantially higher” than estimated - claiming that some costs had been omitted or underestimated in financial papers put forward alongside the bill.

Mr McArthur estimated introducing assisted dying would cost between £263,434 and £313,882 in its first year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ongoing costs would then range from between £23,107 and £35,566 in the second year – with these estimated to have risen to between £160,186 and £368,954 after 20 years.

The financial memorandum for the bill had “estimated that costs will be relatively low, due to the small number of terminally-ill people expected to seek an assisted death” – noting that the number of people “likely” to have an assisted death if the bill was passed could be between approximately 25 and 400 people each year.

The Scottish Government memorandum said: “It is difficult to assess the accuracy of the estimated costs/savings in the financial memorandum, given the uncertainty around the likely number of cases and, in particular, how they will increase over time.

“The Scottish Government is, however, of the view that the unit costs of staff time have been underestimated, as this is costed using unrealistically low salaries.”

It added that the cost of staff time for training had been “omitted” from the costings, adding: “This is a significant omission as most health professionals would need to be trained (if they do not opt out), so that they can respond appropriately and legally process any request for assisted dying. ”

With training “broadly speaking” expected to take a day for each health professional taking part, the Government said: “As such, it is our view that the costs associated with the Bill could be substantially higher than estimated in the financial memorandum.”

The Scottish Government, in its response to the Bill, also made clear that ministers “recognise that there are strong feelings in this debate” and that a “range of deeply felt views will be expressed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government added: “Our hope is that this debate can be conducted with sensitivity and respect.

“Whilst the Scottish Government will be maintaining a neutral position on the Bill at this stage, we will be listening carefully to the evidence given to the committee.”

Liam McArthur, MSP for Orkney.

Mr McArthur said: "I welcome the input of the Scottish Government and the commitment it has made to ensure a free vote on the bill alongside its position of neutrality on assisted dying.

"The Presiding Officer has certified that the Scottish Parliament can pass a bill in this area but I have always been clear that the Scottish and UK Governments will need to agree to measures that will ensure that a truly comprehensive assisted dying process can operate in Scotland.”

He added: "There are established mechanisms for transferring powers to enable legislation to be fully enacted in Scotland and no reason why these cannot be applied in this case.