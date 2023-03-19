All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
34 minutes ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban
2 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
2 hours ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
3 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
4 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV

Ash Regan statement in response to Peter Murrell resignation uses almost exactly the same words as speech from West Wing

Ash Regan’s statement in response to the resignation of Peter Murrell appears to have used almost exactly the same words as a speech from the TV drama West Wing.

By Alexander Brown
Published 19th Mar 2023, 15:16 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 15:26 GMT
 Comment
Martin Sheen played fictional President Josiah Bartlet in The West Wing.
Martin Sheen played fictional President Josiah Bartlet in The West Wing.
Martin Sheen played fictional President Josiah Bartlet in The West Wing.

Peter Murrell was told to step down from the role or face a no confidence motion from the party’s national executive committee after releasing inaccurate membership figures to journalists.

Mr Murrell, who is married to Nicola Sturgeon, had also been accused of running a leadership election that was too secretive and favoured Humza Yousaf, a Nicola Sturgeon loyalist.Responding to his stepping down, SNP leadership contender Ms Regan said: “Every time we believe we have met out capacity to overcome a challenge, we can look up to our guiding lights, and know that our capacity may be limitless”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her quote is remarkably similar to the line used by fictional President Josiah Bartlet - played by Martin Sheen - in one of the show’s most powerful moments

He said: “But every time we think we have measured our capacity to meet a challenge, we look up and we're reminded that that capacity may well be limitless.”

Ms Regan is not the first politician to use similar language to the influential show, with the then-Prime Minister Theresa May accused of plagiarising the same section as Conservative party conference in 2017.

She said: “It is when tested the most that we reach deep within ourselves and find that our capacity to the challenge before us may well be limitless.”

An Australian Parliament member, Victorian Labor Party MP Will Fowles also included three phrases from the show during a speech in 2020.

Conservative PartyAsh ReganTheresa MayNicola SturgeonSNPHumza Yousaf
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.