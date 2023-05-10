Ms Regan was defeated in the SNP leadership contest by Humza Yousaf.

SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan during the SNP leadership debate in Aberdeen in March.

A former Alba Party digital guru who was instrumental in the creation of the breakaway independence party led by Alex Salmond has been appointed as a senior advisor to defeated SNP leadership candidate, Ash Regan.

Ms Regan, the MSP for Edinburgh East, had appointed Kirk Torrance as her senior campaign advisor during the contest where she was roundly beaten by Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Alba candidate was a defence witness for Mr Salmond during his trial and has been a fierce defender of his former boss, labelling the accusations against the former SNP leader a “machiavellian stitch-up”.

He has now joined Ms Regan’s parliamentary support team.

An SNP source said the decision to bring Mr Torrance into parliament by Ms Regan was “hardly shocking”.

They said: “It is hardly shocking given the rhetoric used during her leadership campaign, but it’s difficult to understand why she remains a member of the SNP at this point.”

Ash Regan said she was “thrilled” to have Mr Torrance on board. She said: “His invaluable advice during my SNP leadership campaign showcased his expertise and in-depth understanding of the party's history and core values.

"Kirk's role in our team is to support my work as an elected member for Edinburgh Eastern, ensuring that we effectively address the needs of the constituency while also promoting unity within the SNP group and working tirelessly to create a brighter future for Scotland.”

Mr Torrance added: “Collaborating with Ash Regan on her leadership campaign was an inspiring experience, and I'm eager to continue advising her in this new capacity.

"My primary focus is to support Ms Regan in her role as an MSP for Edinburgh Eastern, helping her to effectively represent the interests of her constituents and drive positive change.”

Want to hear more from The Scotsman's politics team? Check out the latest episode of our political podcast, The Steamie.