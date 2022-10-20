Already this morning we are getting mixed messages over whether the vote last night was a confidence motion or not with the transport secretary’s appearances on the morning broadcast round not really clarifying things...

Anne Marie-Trevelyan said the vote on fracking was not a confidence motion.

Asked if it was a vote of confidence in the Prime Minister, the Transport Secretary told Sky News: “No, yesterday was an opposition day debate and the Labour Party were trying to use a parliamentary tool to try and hijack the order paper. That is never acceptable.

“So what it was, was a very important vote to ensure that the Government did not allow Labour to do that.

“It’s a tactic that has been used in the past, and previous governments have also always made sure that those votes are not won by the Opposition.”