Mr Swinney said the claims reported on Wednesday stating that army ambulance drivers are more of a hindrance than a help due to not being able to make blue light journey's, are “not a fair assessment of the situation”.

The Daily Record cited a “leaked memo” suggesting that army personnel not being emergency drivers may actually be putting more seriously ill patients at risk as the additional drivers cannot assist in transporting them.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mr Swinney said: “I think there are plenty of roles that military personnel can perform to boost the capacity and the capability of the ambulance service at a time when it's under enormous pressure.

“That does not have to be in a situation where a blue light ambulance has been driven, there are multiple other roles in relation to the work of the ambulance service where the military will be able to make an effective contribution.”

He continued to say that the key to easing the pressure and making use of the extra numbers is organisation.

He said: “What this comes down to is the planning and the organisation that the ambulance service must undertake in concert with the military, to make sure those resources have been used wisely and effectively.”

Army ambulance drivers can play key role with proper organisation and planning says John Swinney. (Picture credit: Pool/Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail)

Mr Swinney also addressed the fuel shortage this morning reiterating that there is an “adequate” supply to meet the “normal demand” but that it hinges on the distribution process.

He said: "There are always fuel outages at certain stages and at certain places around the country on a daily basis, that position is more acute today than it would normally be, but the situation is improving.”

Asked if there is any concern around key workers and emergency services having access to fuel, Mr Swinney said that they were not aware of any “particular challenges” in that respect.

He added that the resilience group will meet again this afternoon – chaired by the First Minister – and will continue monitoring the situation, taking the necessary steps if there is a need to “prioritise access for emergency personnel”.

