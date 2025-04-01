April Fool: Plans to woo Donald Trump on lavish Glen Sannox tour of Scottish islands revealed

The leaked Scottish Government plans include a visit for Donald Trump to the isle of Lewis - the birthplace of his mother Mary Anne MacLeod

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donald Trump will be taken on a private tour of the Scottish islands on the Glen Sannox during his visit later this year in efforts to woo the unpredictable US president, leaked government documents have revealed.

The plans, being secretly drawn up by John Swinney’s Government and dubbed Operation Polar Foil, will involve taking the long-delayed ferry, which only started carrying passengers in January, out of service for three days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Swinney (left) has previously spoken about meeting Donald Trump | NationalWorld

Official documents leaked to The Scotsman show the proposed sailing route would include stops at the Isle of Skye, where Mr Trump would be taken on a personalised tour of the Fairy Pools by historian and archaeologist Neil Oliver.

Mr Trump would also be ferried to Stornoway on the Hebridean island of Lewis - the birthplace of his mother Mary Anne MacLeod - before returning to port at Cairnryan, where he will be close to his Scottish golf course Trump Turnberry.

Secret Service officials are understood to have requested several changes to the layout on board the Glen Sannox to cater for unprecedented security arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deck Seven - the largest open area on board the Glen Sannox - would have sniper posts installed, while the Mariners Café would be transformed into a temporary barracks capable of sleeping as many as 50 Secret Service agents.

Documents also reveal Mr Swinney is planning to join Mr Trump on board the 852-passenger vessel on the opening day for high-level talks, with a lavish six-course ‘Six by Nico’ styled dinner planned.

The two leaders will dine on Scottish delicacies including Arbroath smokies and Irn-Bru infused Stornoway black pudding. Each course will be paired with a single-malt whisky from one of Scotland’s leading distilleries, with the First Minister expected to use the specially-tailored tastings to argue for Scotland’s whisky industry to be spared from any damaging US tariffs.

It is understood Buckingham Palace has been contacted by senior Scottish Government officials to request King Charles III is a guest on board, as part of wider arrangements being made for Mr Trump’s state visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King has sent a message of condolence after the deadly earthquake in Myanmar, as he continues to work while recuperating following his short stay in hospital

The lavish plans to toast the US president come despite fierce criticism over Mr Swinney’s refusal to reject a meeting with the US president during his UK visit.

However, a Scottish Government source told The Scotsman there was a feeling all efforts must be made to convince Mr Trump that Scotland was central to the US’s ‘special relationship’ with the UK.

“John Swinney’s team understand there will be an outcry, but the First Minister wants to guarantee Scottish businesses are spared any new tariffs at all costs,” the source said.

A Scottish Greens spokeswoman urged Mr Swinney not to go ahead with an itinerary described as “shameless”, adding: “This is an absolutely outrageous proposal, especially coming so soon after the First Minister chose to meet with Donald Trump’s son over a cosy selection of tea and biscuits in Bute House.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CalMac spokesperson said while any decision to pull the Glen Sannox out of service was “untimely”, contingency plans were being drawn up to fill the service gap. “At least we know islanders will be familiar with the experience of not having a proper working ferry,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said any opportunity to showcase the council’s island attractions to the US president would be welcomed.

Both the Scottish Government and the Trump Organisation declined to comment, saying they could not discuss operational matters.