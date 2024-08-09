About 200 anti-racism demonstrators have gathered in a peaceful counter protest in Paisley, in the wake of widespread unrest across the UK.

The protesters turned up to "defend" refugees and asylum seekers.

The event, organised by Stand Up to Racism Scotland, involved roughly 200 to 300 anti-racism activists chanting "say it loud and say it clear, refugees are welcome here". One of the refugees was seen putting up a "thank you" banner in a window.

Organisers said that in Bathgate, around five people protesting against immigration were "scared off" by around 150 anti-racist demonstrators.

The protesters gathered as John Swinney held further talks with police, with authorities to remain “vigilant” for potential disorder in Scotland following riots elsewhere in the UK.

Another counter protest rally is also planned for George Square in central Glasgow on Saturday morning. There was a demonstration due to take place in Bathgate on Friday night.

Mr Swinney said there was “no place in Scotland for hatred of any kind” and said he had been in contact with Police Scotland throughout the week amid fears the disorder witnessed in England and Northern Ireland could take place in Scotland.

He held further talks with the force on Friday to receive a further update on preparedness should any disorder emerge in Scotland over the weekend.

Mr Swinney said: “The last few days have been a challenging and worrying time for many with the scenes of violence unfolding in other parts of the United Kingdom. I would like to thank Police Scotland for their continued work to protect our communities.

“Their ongoing engagement across Scotland and enhanced patrols are vital to support community cohesion and ensure public safety.

“We remain vigilant to the potential for disorder in Scotland and I have been reassured by Police Scotland that it has the capability and resources in place to respond should we face similar challenges, and that plans and preparations are in place to ensure everybody is kept safe.”

Here are some of the images captured by Scotsman photographer Michael Gillen from the demonstration in Paisley.

1 . Tartan power A protester, wearing tartan, joins an estimated 200 people who gathered in Paisley in opposition to the riots that have targeted asylum seekers across the UK

2 . Police officers monitor the protest Police Scotland officers were in attendance in Paisley to monitor the counter protest organised by campaign group Stand Up to Racism

3 . 'Stop the Hate' Protesters bearing a banner carrying the words 'Stop Islamophobia, Stop the Hate' gather in Paisley