Another Scottish Tories councillor defects to Nigel Farage's Reform UK

Another councillor has defected from the Scottish Conservatives to Reform UK

Reform UK has welcomed another councillor who has defected from the Scottish Conservatives, South Lanarkshire’s Poppy Corbett.

The party led by Nigel Farage said the move brings its tally of Scottish councillors into double-digits.

Ms Corbett, who has been a councillor for eight years, said the Tories had “lost all sense of direction” and were mired in infighting. The latest defection comes after Reform deputy leader Richard Tice visited Glasgow earlier this month.

During a chaotic press conference, Mr Tice said Reform UK would have a Scottish leader and a devolved policy platform “in due course”. However, he appeared to forget, or not know, the surnames of two other councillors who joined his party at the time.

Recent polls have suggested Reform could win a number of MSPs if the party’s support holds at next year’s Holyrood election.

Ms Corbett said: “Joining Reform UK today is a huge step for me, but I know it’s the right decision for my community and constituents. The Scottish Conservatives have lost all sense of direction, more interested in petty infighting than on people in South Lanarkshire.

“With Reform UK, I know I’ve joined a team ready to fight for common sense and real change for Scotland – after years of neglect from SNP and Labour governments, the time for change is now.”

Posting on social media, she said her decision had not been taken lightly, but that she believed the Conservatives “no longer represent the people I think it should”.

Thomas Kerr, the former Conservative group leader on Glasgow City Council, defected to Reform UK in January.

He said: “It’s great to welcome councillor Poppy Corbett to Reform UK Scotland’s growing ranks – we’re officially in the double digits. Reform UK is putting the tired, failing mainstream parties on notice – we’re building a historic movement that will transform our politics.”

