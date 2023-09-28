Angus Robertson's staffer and 2014 No voter to fight to be SNP candidate for Falkirk

Michael Sturrock said he would fight to represent the seat vacated by veteran MP, John McNally.

Angus Robertson’s communications chief and former No voter has announced he will fight to represent a key SNP seat at the next general election.

Michael Sturrock, who works for the culture secretary’s constituency office and helped run the former SNP Westminster leader’s successful campaign at the last Holyrood election, announced his intention to fight for the nomination for the seat today.

He is likely to face stiff competition from local councillors and other potential candidates due to the seat being one of the SNP’s safest.

John McNally, who is retiring from Westminster at the next election, has represented the seat since the 2015 landslide for the SNP.

In 2019, he secured a near 15,000 vote majority over the Conservatives, however the seat historically was comfortably Labour.

Mr Sturrock, who also set up the ‘No to Yes’ campaign after he shifted across the constitutional divide following the independence referendum, said his personal journey would help convince people of independence.

He said: “As an experienced campaigner for the SNP, organising the election campaign that took the seat of the former Tory leader, I am hugely motivated by the prospect of campaigning in

"As a constituency that has turned out time and time again for the party, here is where we can inspire our voters in Falkirk and across Scotland with a fresh message that those who are new to the Yes movement will be represented by the SNP.”

He added: “The way UK Parties have treated the LGBT+ community in recent years--look at Braverman's comments on gay asylum seekers or the cowardly reversal of positions by both Labour and the Tories on trans rights--is a disgrace, and I am convinced that an independent Scotland would provide an escape from Westminster and create a society that respects individual identities and rights.

"It will be the palpable differences between Scotland and Westminster that will convince others to go from No to Yes on independence and, having made that journey, I can be the candidate to deliver that message.”