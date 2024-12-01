Angus Robertson to lead SNP 2026 Holyrood election campaign

The party is hoping Angus Robertson can recreate the successes of 2007 and 2011 in leading the election campaign.

Angus Robertson is to head up the SNP’s 2026 Holyrood election campaign.

Mr Robertson, who is currently the constitution, external affairs and culture committee, has been appointed as chair of the party’s election campaign committee for the upcoming Scottish Parliament election.

The party is hoping his experience of running the party’s campaigns for the 2007 and 2011 Holyrood elections will see the party replicate that success in 2026.

According to Ballot Box Scotland, the latest polling suggests the SNP will remain the biggest party in Scotland on 44 seats.

However this is way down from the 64 seats they won in 2021, and close to Scottish Labour’s predicted win of 36 seats.

It would mean John Swinney would remain First Minister, but would struggle to get nationalist priorities voted through the parliament.

However Mr Robertson says he is “delighted” to be leading the SNP’s election campaign committee, which he says will take “the SNP’s vision for a better future to households across Scotland”.

He said: “The SNP government has a strong record of delivering for people across Scotland and taking steps to build a stronger, fairer country for everyone - and next week’s budget will demonstrate these values and the ambitions we have for Scotland.

“I look forward to supporting our First Minister and party leader John Swinney as he ensures the SNP rebuilds trust with people across Scotland and offers Scotland the hopeful and optimistic future it deserves.”