Angus Robertson, considered a potential frontrunner in the race for Bute House, has ruled himself out of standing for the SNP leadership.

The constitution secretary confirmed he would not be a candidate to replace Nicola Sturgeon in a statement on social media on Monday morning, citing his young family.

Humza Yousaf, the health secretary, and Ash Regan, the gender rebel and former community safety minister are the only two candidates to formally announce their campaign.

Kate Forbes, the finance secretary, is expected to announce today whether she will put herself forward for the top job.

Mr Robertson, who was previously the SNP’s leader in Westminster, was considered to be a potential choice given his relatively high profile compared to other frontrunners.

However, he said that due to having “two very young children, the time is not right for me and my family to take on such a huge commitment”.

He said: Nicola Sturgeon has been a tremendous First Minister, SNP leader, public servant and advocate on Scottish independence.

"It has been an honour to serve as her Depute Leader and as Scottish Government cabinet secretary for the constitution, external affairs and culture. I am hugely grateful to her for all she has contributed and warmly wish her well.

"Since Nicola Sturgeon announced she is stepping down, I have been encouraged by many to consider running for the SNP leadership and to become First Minister.

"It is a real privilege and honour for people to wish me to stand and I am very thankful for their trust.”

He added: “However, as a father of two very young children the time is not right for me and my family to take on such a huge commitment.

"I look forward to working with the next SNP leader and First Minister to deliver progressive policies and economic success for Scotland, and help secure Scottish independence within the European Union.”

