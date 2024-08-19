Angus Robertson is facing increasing pressure to step down after meeting an Israeli diplomat

Angus Robertson has apologised for meeting with an Israeli diplomat after a furious backlash as he Scottish Government said it would suspend meetings with Israel until “real progress is made towards peace in Gaza.

The external affairs secretary says he will not accept any further invitations to meet with anyone from the Israeli government, as this could “represent a normalisation of relations”.

In a statement Mr Robertson said: “No one intended that this meeting be presented as legitimising the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza.

“The Scottish Government has been consistent in our unequivocal condemnation of the atrocities we have witnessed in Gaza.

“The reality, however, is that this meeting has been taken by many to represent a normalisation of relations between the Israeli and Scottish Governments.

“As such, it is clear that it would have been better to ensure that the meeting was strictly limited to the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the appalling loss of life in the region.

“I apologise for the fact that this did not happen.

“Going forward, it is clear that, having now spoken directly to the Israeli Government and making them aware of our opposition on an immediate ceasefire, it would not be appropriate to accept any invitation for a further meeting.”

Last week Mr Robertson was pictured meeting with UK Israeli deputy ambassador Daniela Grudsky in Edinburgh - Ms Grudsky said the pair “discussed the unique commonalities” between Israel and Scotland, including “cooperating in the fields of technology, culture and renewable energy”.