Angela Rayner says Boris Johnson has 'polluted our democracy' and vowed Labour would reform minister's standards

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner unveiled the plans on Monday morning.

The Labour Deputy Leader promised her party would "stamp out the corruption" in a speech overshadowed by Sir Keir Starmer reshuffling his shadow cabinet during it.

Speaking at the Institute for Government in London, Ms Rayner announced plans to ban all second jobs, create a new Office for Value for Money and well as reform the public procurement system.

She said: "The current regime is no longer working precisely because we have a prime minister who is shameless in breaking the rules and won't enforce consequences on others who break them.

"Corruption - that is the word - is happening in plain sight and it is rife right through this Conservative government.

"Why do the rules and standards matter? Because the people who are picking up the bill for this corrupt government are the taxpayers whose money ministers are wasting and abusing.

"Our democracy cannot hinge on gentleman's agreements - it needs independent and robust protection from Conservative corruption.

"Boris Johnson' s corruption means that we must now urgently rebuild trust in our politics, in public office and in government as a force for good. That means rebuilding the regime that is not working.

"The British people deserve so much better than Boris Johnson's corruption and failure."

The proposals would also stop the revolving door between Government and the companies that ministers are supposed to regulate with a ban for five years after leaving office.It would also strengthen the government standards system with a new independent integrity and ethics commission to defend and extend standards in government.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: "The government has committed to continually reinforcing high standards of conduct in public life so the public can have trust and confidence in the operation of government at all levels.

"As we have said previously, we will carefully consider the reports by the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Nigel Boardman and others, before setting out a full update to parliament in due course.