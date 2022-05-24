On Monday night, he posted a drawing by The Connor Brothers on his Instagram story. The illustration depicts Mr Johnson, alongside text, which reads: “All my life I’ve been a liar and that’s the truth”.

This is not the first time the 46-time title winner has hit out at the Prime Minister. Earlier this year, he took to Twitter to criticise the pricey refurbishment of Mr Johnson's Downing Street flat.

In March, he wrote: "Didn’t the conservative prime minister spend 10s of thousands of tax payers money on gold wallpaper that keeps falling down?"

Murray’s latest comments come shortly after the release of leaked photos of Mr Johnson raising a glass at Number 10. The Prime Minister is now facing renewed anger from the public, ahead of the full release of Sue Gray’s report into Downing Street parties.