Andy Murray calls for fur to be banned after Brexit

A group of celebrities, including Scots tennis star Andy Murray, have called on the UK government to use new powers after Brexit to ban all fur imports.

In an open letter to a Sunday newspaper, the group of 30 stars, which also includes Edinburgh-born radio presenter Nicky Campbell as well as Twiggy, Joanna Lumley and Dr Jane Goodall, said it was hypocritical that fur farming was banned in the UK but that products could still be imported.

They said: “If fur is too cruel to produce in this country, it’s too cruel to sell in this country.

“It is from animals who have been brutally electrocuted or gassed and sometimes even skinned alive. It is from animals caught and left for days in barbaric leg-hold traps. They endure all of this to then have their fur processed into a frivolous trim on a hat, coat, shoe or handbag. We should not trade on their suffering.”

A spokeswoman for Defra said: “As we leave the EU, we have a unique opportunity to ensure we have the highest standards in every area of animal welfare.”

A poll found 69 per cent of the public back a ban on fur imports, but the UK is unable to do so while it is in the Single Market.