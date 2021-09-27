Andy McDonald resigned in the latest blow to Sir Keir Starmer

The Shadow Secretary of State for Employment Rights and Protections quit on the third day of his party’s conference amid a row over Universal Credit.

Writing to Sir Keir Starmer, Mr McDonald accused his office of telling him to argue against bringing a £15 minimum wage and statutory sick pay.

He said: "I joined your frontbench team on the basis of the pledges that you made in the leadership campaign to bring about unity within the party and maintain our commitment to socialist policies.

“After eighteen months of your leadership, our movement is more divided than ever and the pledges that you made to the membership are not being honoured. This is just the latest of many.

“Yesterday, your office instructed me to go into a meeting to argue against a National Minimum Wage of £15 an hour and Statutory Sick Pay at the living wage. This is something I could not do.

“After many months of a pandemic when we made commitments to stand by key workers, I cannot now look those same workers in the eye and tell them they are not worth a wage that is enough to live on, or that they don’t deserve security when they are ill.”

Responding to McDonald's resignation, Conservative Party co-chair Oliver Dowden said: "At #Lab21 Labour are divided and fighting among themselves.