Seven Labour MSPs refused to vote in favour of Anas Sarwar’s motion at Holyrood

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has suffered a rebellion over his Westminster colleagues’ controversial cut to winter fuel payments.

The Scottish Parliament voted by 99 to 14 in favour of a motion from First Minister John Swinney, insisting the Labour government at Westminster changes course over its decision to means test the support.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

But in an embarrassing move for Mr Sarwar, among those backing the call from the SNP leader was former Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard and Labour MSP Alex Rowley.

Five other Labour MSPs - Monica Lennon, Carol Mochan, Pauline McNeill, Rhoda Grant and Katy Clark - did not vote.

Mr Swinney tabled a motion at Holyrood, simply calling for the UK government to “reverse the introduction of means testing for the winter fuel payment” that will result in thousands of Scottish pensioners missing out on funding.

The Scottish Labour leader delivered an uncomfortable speech to Holyrood, where he tried to address concerns about his Westminster colleagues’ decision to cut winter fuel payments without heavily criticising his own party.

Speaking in Holyrood, Mr Sarwar pointed to the “root cause” of the cut, which he claimed was “a morally bankrupt and economically illiterate Tory government that has been let off the hook by far too many opposition parties”.

He insisted the cut was “not a decision the Chancellor wanted to make”.

Mr Sarwar added: “I have always said that I believe the criteria for support based on pension credit is too tight. I continue to make that case.”

Labour MSP Paul O’Kane stressed the policy was “undoubtedly a decision that nobody wanted to make”

During the Holyrood debate, Mr Swinney put his case forward that it was “necessary to avoid the abrupt change in policy and provision that has been forced upon us in Scotland”

He pointed to the “direct cut of about £150 million in our budget, which affects the universality of the winter fuel payment”. Mr Swinney called again for a “social tariff” to be introduced as “a means of targeted support for those who need it most”.

But he also criticised the UK Labour government for the way it had dealt with communicating the controversial policy.

Mr Swinney said “if we are to enjoy a more constructive discussion with the UK government”, then issues need to be “addressed in a serious, substantive and respectful way”.

He claimed that a lack of notice or communications was “not in the spirit of devolution”.

Mr Swinney said: “In nobody’s eyes can it be appropriate to devolve a power to the Scottish Parliament and then, at the last minute, withdraw the funds that go alongside the devolution of that policy.”

He called on MSPs to “unite in a clear statement to the United Kingdom government that the decision to end universal eligibility for winter fuel payments should be reversed”.

The First Minister added: “The resources should be available to this Parliament to ensure this vital support is available to all of those who are currently eligible in Scotland.”

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay branded the policy a “harmful decision to axe lifeline winter fuel payments for millions of elderly people”, adding that “anger at Labour, across the country, is palpable”.

But he also warned the Scottish Government must take responsibility for a lack of support for those in fuel poverty.

Mr Findlay said it was “shocking” that Labour has failed to carry out any assessment of the impact the change would have.

“In the depths of a long, cold Scottish winter, we know that the winter fuel payments can be the difference between heating and eating,” he said.

Mr Findlay added: “Elderly folk who have slogged hard all their days feel absolutely betrayed. The removal of this payment is the wrong way to go about introducing any form of means-testing.

“Any change of this nature should have been done much more fairly and respectfully, and with a sufficient period of notice.”

Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie lamented the tone of Tuesday’s debate as he recounted his experience at a Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) event on Monday entitled “working together to tackle poverty”.

He said: “I hope that whoever came up with that title has not been wasting their time listening to our debate so far, because a little over half an hour in and it does feel as though we all need our heads banging together.

“The first part of our debate has been characterised by finger-pointing, not by any hint of self-reflection.”

Those he spoke to at the JRF event, Mr Harvie said, told him the Scottish Government “can and must do better”, while the UK government’s “beginnings have been profoundly unimpressive”.

A UK government spokesperson said: “We are committed to supporting pensioners – with millions set to see their state pension rise by up to £1,700 this Parliament through our commitment to the triple lock.

“Over a million pensioners will still receive the winter fuel payment, and our drive to boost pension credit take up has already seen a 152 per cent increase in claims.