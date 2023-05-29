Anas Sarwar told to clarify Scottish Labour's position on North Sea oil and gas

UK Labour Party says it will block new oil and gas licences in the North Sea if it wins the next general election

Scottish Labour has been told it must clarify its position on North Sea oil and gas, after the party said Sir Keir Starmer would block new licences if he becomes prime minister.

Over the weekend it was revealed Labour is planning to make a policy announcement committing to blocking any new licences for developing oil and gas fields in the North Sea.

The Scottish Conservatives now say Scottish Labour must now publicly state whether or not it agrees with the UK Labour Party’s stance on North Sea oil and gas.

Liam Kerr, the Scottish Conservatives energy spokesman, has written to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar urging him to make a statement.

Mr Kerr, who represents the North East region at the Scottish Parliament, said: “Labour’s approach to the North Sea has been nothing short of a gut punch to the industry and tens of thousands of Scots who work in it.

“I’m offering Anas Sarwar the chance to set the record straight.

“Does Scottish Labour policy represent a just transition, or do they now just want to bin our oil and gas sector?”

He says if Labour do press ahead with these proposals, it would impact the UK’s energy security and “make us dependent on oil and gas from overseas”.

Mr Kerr added: “That would cause higher emissions and ramp up energy costs to consumers.

“The onus is on Anas Sarwar to urgently clarify whether he backs his UK leader’s plans or will distance himself from them.”

Over the weekend a party source said it is against new licences for oil and gas as they do “nothing to cut bills, undermine our energy security and would drive a coach and horse through our climate targets”.

They added this would not stop drilling in pre-approved projects, with the exception of Rosebank and Cambo oilfields off the coast of Shetland, which Labour has previously said it would block.

Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday show, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the party will outline how it will invest in green jobs and bring energy bills down in the coming weeks.

He said: “We’ll be outlining that in a significant mission in the coming weeks, and we’ll be announcing more details then.

“We know we’ve got to move to more renewable sources of energy.

“It’s important for our climate change commitments, but it’s also the way in which we can bring energy bills down for consumers.

“This isn’t about shutting down what’s going on now.

“We will manage those sustainably.”

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to explain more when he visits Scotland in June.

UK Labour’s statement over the weekend was criticised by David Whitehouse, chief executive of Offshore Energies UK.

