Anas Sarwar is set to tell Scotland’s biggest trade union body that Scottish Labour will strengthen workers’ rights after the general election.

The party leader is due to make a speech to the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) congress in Dundee today, where he will say Labour policies will represent “the greatest transfer for wealth and power into the hands of working people and their families”.

Labour’s new deal for working people will include scrapping zero-hours contracts, increasing the living wage, and ending fire and rehire practices.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Speaking ahead of his speech, Mr Sarwar said: “Labour’s new deal for working people is opposed by the Tories at Westminster and by the SNP at Holyrood, but it will be supported and implemented by the people of the UK.

“The need for a government on the side of working people could not be clearer and that is what is on offer at this election whenever the Tories pluck up the nerve to call it. A Labour government with Scottish Labour trade unionist MPs at its core, fighting for their country, community and class at the heart of government.

“An end to 17 years of Tory sleaze and failure, an end to unfair working practices, and an end to the politics of despair and division.

First Minister Humza Yousaf is also due to speak at the STUC congress tomorrow where he will outline his “vision for a fairer Scotland”.

In his speech, he is expected to say: “The upcoming general election is going to be a choice of values – it is about who will stand by their principles, and stand by the interests of working people and of Scotland.

“In my first year in office, I am proud to have delivered progressive taxation in Scotland, a direct ask of the STUC – allowing us to invest more in public services, tackle poverty and support a just climate transition.”

The First Minister will also use his speech this week to launch an attack on UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Yousaf will say: “It is clear Sir Keir Starmer is going to be the next prime minister of the UK, which is why earlier this year I wrote to him offering to meet so we could discuss how the Scottish Government can work with his government in the interest of the people of Scotland.

“We need to start reversing the damage of 14 years of Conservative rule, and I am keen we see immediate progress – so I’m disappointed that Keir Starmer didn’t even bother to reply.

“I know that people in this country want to see politicians put aside differences where we can and work in the interests of households across Scotland, and the UK. You can be absolutely clear what I and my SNP MP colleagues stand for.”