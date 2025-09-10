Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anas Sarwar has refused to say 11 times whether he spoke to the Prime Minister before Ian Murray was sacked as Scottish Secretary - claiming doing so would be “inappropriate”.

Mr Murray, who held the fort as Scottish Labour’s only MP for years, was dismissed from Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet on Friday as part of the fallout from Angela Rayner quitting as deputy prime minister and UK housing secretary.

Scottish Labour leader and Anas Sarwar and former Scottish Secretary Ian Murray | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Douglas Alexander has replaced Mr Murray in a role he previously held under Tony Blair’s government.

Mr Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, who is a close friend of Mr Murray, was repeatedly asked by journalists whether he was consulted or even spoke to Sir Keir about the decision. But Mr Sarwar refused to answer the question on 11 occasions during an event in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The Scottish Labour leader told The Scotsman that it was “a decision for the Prime Minister”.

Mr Sarwar said: “He decides who sits round his Cabinet table.

“As you will know, Douglas Alexander is the co-chair of the election campaign next year. That's a role that I appointed him to before any reshuffle. He will continue in that role. That demonstrates the close working relationship that we have and how much I rate him.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander | Getty Images

“Ian was doing a great job in government, Douglas will continue that hard work. But both remain in government and both remain relentlessly focused on making sure a UK Labour government is delivering for Scotland.”

Asked by The Scotsman whether he spoke to Sir Keir about the decision, Mr Sarwar said: “I’m not going to get into any private conversations with the Prime Minister.”

Pressed over why he could pick and choose when he tells people about his conversations with the PM, Mr Sarwar told The Scotsman: “When we talk about issues related to policy, when we talk about issues related to broader issues whether it be the Middle East, whether it be on budget settlements for the Scottish Government, when you are asking me policy questions I will give you policy answers.

“But I’m not going to get into personality-based, individual-based private conversations with the Prime Minister. I don't think that would be appropriate.”

