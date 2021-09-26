Anas Sarwar outlines plans to create highly skilled jobs in a net-zero economy

The commission is set to be unveiled in Mr Sarwar’s speech to the Labour Party conference on Monday in Brighton and will be chaired by former Labour Energy Minister Brian Wilson.

It will support the development of Scottish Labour energy policy and advise on how the transition to net-zero can deliver for the working people of Scotland.

It will also look at the failures of the current energy market, which has led to spiking prices this winter, the role of public energy companies and Scotland’s energy mix.

In addition, the commission will make recommendations on what a Glasgow Agreement emerging from the upcoming COP26 conference could look like for the people of Scotland.

The Labour party has said it will be engaging with businesses, trade unions and experts to develop a coherent, green energy strategy, following the “SNP and Tory failure”.

One aim is to examine how best to ensure the transition to green energy provides jobs and prosperity for the people of Scotland following job losses and out-sourcing.

Ahead of his speech, Mr Sarwar said: “The transition to net-zero holds tremendous opportunities for Scottish manufacturing and our economy, but we cannot trust the SNP to deliver jobs here in Scotland.

“That’s why this commission will focus relentlessly on how we can make the transition to net-zero deliver work, confidence and prosperity to Scotland.

“We cannot allow a repeat of the end of mining, where communities were hollowed out, workers were stripped of their dignity and our industrial skills base was destroyed.

“That is the path that the SNP and the Tories have got Scotland on.

“The only way to avoid that injustice is to put at the heart of everything we do a focus on creating and supporting a jobs first transition which has the support of workers and the local communities.

He added: “I am delighted that Brian Wilson will be bringing his expertise to the table and I am excited to see how this commission can help plan a path to a brighter, greener and more prosperous Scotland.”

