The Scottish Labour leader insisted whoever briefed the story to the Sunday Times "clearly doesn't understand" the selection process.

He stressed he is in charge in Scotland and candidates will need to abide by the party's manifesto.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Picture: PA

Elsewhere, Mr Sarwar said Labour councillors should not enter into formal coalitions with other parties following the local elections in May.

He also called on former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to apologise for the hurt caused by the party’s antisemitism scandal.

In a speech to mark the start of a new year, Mr Sarwar insisted Scotland was being let down by the "growing arrogance" of the SNP.

He said: "When politicians or parties begin to believe they are untouchable or unbeatable, they begin to lose touch, become distant and take people for granted.

"I believe that is happening to this SNP Government and that's not good for Scotland."

Mr Sarwar said Scottish politics suffers from a "culture where nobody takes responsibility, failings are excused and we have to wait years for action".

Speaking to journalists afterwards, he was asked about claims future Scottish Labour candidates could be allowed to back independence.

He said: "Whoever it was who was speaking or quoted clearly doesn't understand that decisions on selecting candidates in Scotland, even for a general election, are made by the Scottish Labour Party and the Scottish Labour Party alone.

"We will be standing on a platform in the UK general election which is about reforming and renewing the UK, which is, yes, about pushing power out of Westminster and into the nations and regions of the UK, but also pushing it out of Holyrood and into local communities across the country as well.

"And that's what we'd expect every candidate to stand on."

He added: "On the question directly of candidates, we will be a pro-UK party standing for a reformed and renewed UK, and all our candidates would be expected to abide by that manifesto, so that we can have a Prime Minister that is for the whole of the United Kingdom."

Mr Sarwar said he had a "close relationship" with Sir Keir, adding: "I've said this to him directly and I say it publicly: when it comes to Scotland, when it comes to Scottish Labour, I'm in charge, I'm the boss.

"We decide Scottish Labour selection processes in Scotland."

Elsewhere, he was asked if he could rule out Labour councillors entering into any pacts or coalitions with the Tories following the May elections.

Mr Sarwar said such matters would be decided by the party's ruling Scottish executive committee.

But he added: "I don't think we should be looking at coalitions with any political party, but rather looking to maximise Labour representation and winning individual arguments on their merits."

He was also asked about calls for Jeremy Corbyn to have the Labour whip restored.

Mr Corbyn was suspended in October 2020 after he said antisemitism in the party was “overstated”.