Anas Sarwar: I don't 'instinctively support' moves to legalise assisted dying

The leader of Scottish Labour has said he does not "instinctively support" moves to legalise assisted dying in Scotland.

Anas Sarwar said he had "yet to be persuaded", and cited the concerns of Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy, a wheelchair user.

However, Mr Sarwar indicated his MSPs will not be whipped to vote against the legislation when it is introduced in the Scottish Parliament.

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur aims to introduce a Bill later this year that would allow mentally competent adults who are terminally ill to end their lives. Two doctors would need to confirm a person was terminally ill and mentally competent, and there is a suggested reflection period of 14 days.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

Ms Duncan-Glancy previously called the plans "dangerous for disabled people".

Speaking to The Scotsman, Mr Sarwar, whose party is holding its spring conference in Edinburgh this weekend, said: "I've been really struck by the comments of my colleague Pam Duncan-Glancy on this issue, and everyone knows Pam's own struggles and her own brave story.

"And I've always been really struck by her saying we need to ensure people are given the assistance to be able to live given so many circumstances people face, particularly those with a disability.

"So I'm yet to be persuaded on the legislation. I don't instinctively support the legislation. I think, again, safeguarding is really, really important on that, but I'm willing to listen to the debate that Liam McArthur is bringing forward to the Parliament.

"And on these issues previously, when they've been debated around assisted dying, they have previously been seen as conscience votes and free votes. I imagine that's a principle we will adopt as a group again this time, but again, just like we've done collaboration on other matters, we'll have collaboration as a group on this matter.

"I imagine there will be disagreeing views, so we'll have that conversation as that bill comes closer to being brought to the floor of Parliament."

Mr McArthur said: “I’m confident that when the evidence supporting my bill comes before Parliament, MSP colleagues, including Anas, will have a chance to see how the current ban on assisted dying is both unsafe and unjust. I agree wholeheartedly that the rights of disabled people need to be protected and extended but we do nothing to achieve this by denying dying people the right to greater choice.

"Instead, we force terminally ill people facing a bad death to make impossible choices. For those who can afford it and are fit enough to travel, there is the option of going to Switzerland; for those who can’t, we know that too often the options are to continue suffering or take things into their own hands.

“The law I propose is measured and compassionate, it puts safety and transparency in place where none currently exists. Crucially disabled people would not be eligible to access it unless they were also terminally ill. It’s a change in the law that commands majority public support, including amongst a majority of disabled people.