Anas Sarwar attends train strike action in Edinburgh despite Keir Starmer order

It has been confirmed that Anas Sarwar visited a picket line outside Edinburgh Waverley Station this morning as the first of three rail strikes impacts services in Scotland.

The action from the Scottish Labour leader comes after the UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer reportedly ordered frontbenchers not to join picket lines outside stations.

MSPs, including Carol Mochan, are also attending picket lines outside stations to show solidarity with workers.

A number of Labour MPs also posted on social media from picket lines.

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said there was no guidance for Scottish Labour MSPs to avoid picket lines today.

The spokesman said there were no concerns over lack of unity within the party as he said there is a “different tone to the debate in Scotland”.

Tweeting as he attended the strike, Mr Sarwar said: “Solidarity with those on the picket lines.This is a crisis entirely of the Government’s making.

"The workers don’t want strikes. The unions don’t want strikes. The public don’t want strikes. They demand better.”

ScotRail has cancelled 90% of its services while cross-border services are also likely to be badly affected after talks between the RMT union and Network Rail failed on Monday.

Labour has accused the UK Government of a “catastrophic failure of leadership” over the strike.

The spokesman added: "Fundamentally, the Labour party across the UK is clear that this is the responsibility of government ministers and they’ve failed.

“Workers don’t want to go on strike. They’ve pushed into a position where they don’t want to go on strike.

“We’re supporting workers who feel like they’ve been pushed into a corner by Grant Schapps and Tory minister and we will continue to do so.”

A senior Labour MP has warned colleagues that joining picket lines in support of striking workers will not resolve the dispute on the railways.

Shadow Treasury chief secretary Pat McFadden said he understands why the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union is pressing for a pay rise due to the rising cost of living, but that he wants to see a negotiated settlement.