Analysis: Tory MPs sending no-confidence letter to oust Liz Truss with party morale at 'worst ever' low

Prime Minister Liz Truss reacts during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London.

Liz Truss met with her backbench MPs at the 1922 committee meeting on Wednesday after PMQs, in an appearance one MP described as a “funeral”.

MPs afterwards spoke of morale being at its “worst ever”, describing her performance as “tired” and “delusional”.

The Prime Minister once again insisted the turmoil in the markets was down to the Ukraine crisis, and refused to take responsibility for her mini-budget.

Tory MPs accused her of trashing Conservatism and the party’s 12 years in Government, and it’s safe to say she has lost the room.

What seemed a precarious situation for Ms Truss now feels critical, with multiple MPs sending letters of no-confidence to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 committee.

Even those that haven’t are furious, with numerous MPs saying her time was “over”, and her premiership “dead on arrival”.

One told me: “The mood is genuinely horrendous. Much worse than conference. It's over”.

Another added: “Mood is worst I've ever known it, colleagues are submitting letters.

"She's just embarrassingly bad, and even looks like she knows it".

The mood in the party is one of not just despair, but anger that Ms Truss has seemingly killed off trust in the Tory party on the economy and herself in just five weeks.

Now the Treasury is going back to look at the budget, briefing there may be U-turns, while at the same time Downing Street are insisting there will be no U-turns.

This is a crisis of comms that would make student politics look unprofessional, and it gets worse every day.

The problem for the Prime Minister is her plans are toxic with the public and the party, and she will struggle to get them through parliament.

But reversing them could be even worse, leaving her a leader with no authority, and beliefs so strong she dumps them in the face of opposition.

So MPs are meeting, and not just the usual suspects, scheming of a way to force her out.

