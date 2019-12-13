Analysis: The looming high profile casualties from a night of election drama

The fallout of the election result could spell the end for many of the key political players north and south of the border.

Jeremy Corbyn

The pressure was mounting on the Labour from the moment the exit polls showed that Labour was facing its worst defeat since the 1950s. Neil Findlay, who ran both his Scottish leadership campaigns, admitted that he will be considering his future as disastrous outcome loomed for the party. His supporters have pointed to the fact that Brexit has dominated the campaign. But critics, including many within his own party on the moderate wing, say that the leader was "toxic" on the doorsteps and that responsibility for the defeat must rest on his shoulders

Richard Leonard

The Scottish party leader will also come under pressure if the party suffers widespread losses as expected north of the border.

Leonard has suffered a difficult campaign with claims that he was undermined by the UK party and particularly by John McDonnell and Corbyn, who announced earlier this year that Labour could back a second referendum on in independence to secure SNP support in gaining power. This contradicted previous positions north of the border where Leonard had sought to establish a hard line against a second referendum. Leonard also won the leadership in Scotland as the "Corbynista" candidate when he faced the more experienced Anas Sarwar. If Corbyn goes, it may be that Leonard himself is forced to stand down.

Jo Swinson

The Liberal Democrat leader may be facing a sweat to hold on to her seat in East Dunbartonshire, but her position as party leader will also come under the spotlight if the party fails to build significantly on the 12 seats it gained in 2017. The party was riding high at the start of the campaign after a strong showing in the European elections earlier this year which saw the Lib Dems finish second UK-wide. The party's strong pro-Brexit message had been an advantage, but Swinson was criticised after adopting a policy to simply revoke Article 50 if they won power without a second referendum. To many this was simply undemocratic. Swinson's campaign mantra that she become Prime Minister was also seen as a ludicrous campaign platform by many.

Nigel Farage

The Brexit party leader may now feel his work is done in the UK after the victory for the Tories effectively guarantees that Brexit will get done early next year. Farage faced criticism, even resignations from inside his own party when he opted not to run candidates in great swathes of seats across the country, where they risked splitting the Tory vote and letting in Labour or the Liberal Democrats, but he may feel that has now paid off. The Brexit party leader even hinted last night that he was ready to go and join up with Donald Trump's re-election campaign in the US next year.

Jackson Carlaw

The interim Scottish Tory party leader was the face of the party's campaign north of the border which doubled down on the anti-independence message which proved so successful two years ago. But it doesn't appear to have worked this time and Carlaw has faced criticism after he appeared to perform a u-turn on his previous opposition to Brexit and backed the Prime Minister's pledge to get Brexit done. Carlaw had declined to be drawn on whether he was a likely candidate to replace Ruth Davidson as Scottish party leader when the contest for a new leader is staged next year. But the widespread losses facing the party could thwart his hopes of gaining the job on a permanent basis.