Analysis: Keir Starmer did not ‘celebrate’ Margaret Thatcher, but it was still damaging

Sir Keir Starmer has courted controversy this week by praising Margaret Thatcher, and vowing to follow her economic approach in his plans to rebuild Britain.

Or at least, that’s what you’d be led to believe if you’d only read the hysterical response from some of the Labour left, as well as the SNP.

What he actually referenced was Ms Thatcher’s setting loose Britain’s “natural entrepreneurialism”, in a wider point of how his Labour Government would, if elected, deliver meaningful change.This article was no endorsement or framework of how he sees a Labour Government, but instead a wider point that may attempt to win Tory votes, but was primarily assuring voters politics does matter, and can make a difference to people lives.Even if you abhor Ms Thatcher and condemn her politics, which Sir Keir has done repeatedly, it is inarguable that she changed the country.None of this has stopped the SNP, with the Westminster leader Stephen Flynn writing to Anas Sarwar, urging him to condemn the comments. If that wasn’t enough, he’s escalated the point to say “Sir Keir celebrated Thatcher's damaging legacy”, and is “promoting a Thatcherite future”.

While Labour figures dismiss these comments as “nonsense”, that doesn’t mean it isn’t a problem.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has been criticised for his comments about Margaret Thatcher.

Sir Keir didn’t actually praise Thatcher, but by referencing her at all, he’s opened up an avenue for criticism that didn’t exist.There is a logic to it. It’s an easy name drop in a piece with the Daily Telegraph, and a clear pitch to win Tory voters over. The thing is, as things stand, he doesn’t need them.Labour are polling on 40 per cent, and the Tory vote is closer to 20. Sir Keir’s focus seems to be going after more of that base, when the reality is, voters already dislike the Tories.

His own MPs want to see more of Sir Keir’s vision for change, a reason for people to vote Labour.

Referencing leaders of the past opens him to attack lines and bad headlines, rather than letting Labour dictate the news cycle.