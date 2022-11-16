Analysis: Dominic Raab escapes PMQs unscathed as Angela Rayner struggles

PMQs should have been a nightmare for Dominic Raab, with two formal complaints made over his behaviour.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.

The Deputy Prime Minister has asked Rishi Sunak to launch an investigation amid bullying allegations, with claims he created a "culture of fear".

This is not one former employee with a grudge, but multiple officials who worked with Mr Raab saying his conduct was unacceptable.

Filling in therefore at PMQs with the Prime Minister at the G20 could not have come at a worse time, especially in front of such a fierce orator as Angela Rayner.

The Labour Deputy Leader rarely misses, and filling in for Sir Keir Starmer nearly always prompts questions over whether she could do a better job.

Unfortunately for her party, asking someone accused of bad things about them doesn’t really work when they have a crowd cheering behind them.

Raab said he is “confident” he behaved “professionally” and that he was looking forward to “transparently addressing any claims that have been made”.

Ms Rayner told the Commons: “After days of dodging and denial, this morning the Deputy Prime Minister finally acknowledged formal complaints about his misconduct, but his letter contains no hint of admission or apology.

“This is anti-bullying week. Will he apologise?”

Mr Raab claimed he’d only been told about the complaints that morning, and immediately asked for an independent inquiry.

He was confident and unphased, even mocking Ms Rayner for the way she grilled him on the subject, saying he was “happy to address any specific point”, but she had not done so.

Relying on vague allegations with others not public due to a lack of trust in the complaints system, Ms Rayner had no real substance to go in on.

Without specifics, we only really know Mr Raab may have bad vibes,

His every word was cheered to the rafters, with Tory MPs either convinced there has been no wrongdoing or defiantly showing fierce loyalty regardless.