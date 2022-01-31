Analysis: Boris Johnson is trying to announce his way out of this mess​​

The scandal has come and not gone, but rather lingered, with an ending set to be more frustrating than Game of Thrones.

We don’t really need the report when the Prime Minister has already admitted being at gatherings that constituted parties at Number 10, and also saying at the despatch Box he would step down if he had misled parliament.

The facts have already been established, but they are unlikely to be presented in a way that condemns him to the backbenches given the Met Police’s intervention blocking any crossover in Sue Gray’s report.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a crucial week

With the polls narrowing, the belief in Government is that Mr Johnson is more stable than he has been at any time in the past fortnight, and what comes next is the real challenge.

Halfway through this parliament, Mr Johnson’s achievements are limited to the vaccine procurement scheme, with even his levelling up agenda now being closer associating with Labour according to polling.

The real stories of this week will be how the Government responds and tries to reclaim the news agenda.

MPs are forming support groups like he’s been through a break up, and operation save Boris means having policies and looking strong.

We have already seen Mr Johnson try and use Ukraine to deflect from his own shortcomings, but this week we will see an actual response with sanctions legislation expected to be announced in the House of Commons.

The situation requires strong leadership and stability, a point Mr Johnson’s allies are making to both newspapers and his own MPs.

Then there is Brexit, an issue that is done in the same way I’ve left my flat when I tell someone I’m on my way.

Legislation will promise to take back control, admittedly two years on, with the Prime Minister’s role in delivering Brexit already being used as a defence of his conduct.

Over the weekend the Government announced new "levelling up" money, only to then backtrack and admit it was funding already announced last year.