Ukraine crisis: Boris Johnson address again offers strong words, but no action

The Prime Minister stuck a strong tone after Russia invaded Ukraine, warning Vladimir Putin his “hideous and barbaric venture” would fail.

Striking a sombre and angry tone, Mr Johnson claimed the invasion was not just an attack on Ukraine, but an assault on democracy.

He expressed his outrage, promised to support the country and work with them and his allies “for however long it takes” to protect Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson records an address at Downing Street after he chaired an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the UK response to the crisis in Ukraine in London. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire

This would, of course, hold considerably more weight if Mr Johnson had offered policies or followed through with strong sanctions just days earlier.

Sitting in the Commons on Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s rhetoric was incredibly passionate and defensive, unveiling a “first barrage” of sanctions to prevent war through diplomatic means.

Earlier this month, Mr Johnson had warned Russia the UK was "preparing a package of sanctions and other measures to be enacted the moment the first Russian toe cap crosses further into Ukrainian territory".

In reality, the UK Government announced sanctions on five banks and just three people, all of whom had already been on the US sanctions list since 2018.

It was not so much a barrage as a stopgap – an attempt to be seen to do something without evidence of a clear, coherent plan.

Make no mistake, the UK Government knew the invasion would happen, with the Prime Minister previously saying Putin was “hell bent” on it.

With the Russian leader having 150,000 troops in position around Ukraine, hitting fewer people than a five-a-side team never appeared enough to dissuade him.

And the Prime Minister was warned by his own MPs, the opposition parties as well as diplomats from Ukraine and the rest of the world.

Speaking to MPs this week, they are desperate for the UK Government to do something, with many worried any delay weakens the chances of protecting Ukraine’s independence.

Strong action is needed.

The UK has known this conflict could happen for a long time and the Prime Minister still appears not to know what to do.