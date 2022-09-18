Analysis: After an extraordinary day, politics will come crashing back

Billions of people are expected to share in an extraordinary moment of national mourning rooted in centuries of history and tradition.

Leaders from every corner of the globe will descend on London to pay their respects, sparking an unprecedented security operation.

It will be like nothing we have ever seen before.

Prime Minister Liz Truss

But after the ceremony is over, politics – on hold while the nation mourns – will come crashing back.

The brutal fact remains that we are teetering on the brink of a very bleak winter indeed.

Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plans to tackle soaring energy bills were immediately overshadowed by the death of the Queen on Thursday, September 8.

But key questions remain unanswered and time is of the essence.

“The lack of detail on exactly how much help any individual business will get, and for how long, will have given little confidence to firms struggling to see how they will pay for the soaring cost of energy over the next three months,” the Scottish Chambers of Commerce told The Scotsman a few days ago.

Expect a hectic timetable of announcements in the coming days, taking in everything from energy costs to the NHS.

MPs will return to the Commons on Wednesday, where those who wish to do so can take a new oath or affirmation to the King.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s highly-anticipated mini-budget will then be delivered on Friday.

Focused on tackling the cost-of-living crisis and boosting growth, it is expected to confirm Ms Truss’s plans to reverse the national insurance hike and cancel the planned rise in corporation tax.

There have also been reports the Chancellor will pursue a move to scrap the cap on bankers’ bonuses.

Holyrood will kick back into action, too.

Decisions made in Westminster in the coming days will have an obvious impact on Scotland.

Cuts have already been announced by the Scottish Government, and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has pledged to set out her own emergency budget review in the coming weeks.

The Queen’s death saw the usual cut and thrust of politics grind to a halt.