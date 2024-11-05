The American electoral system has a long and colourful history.placeholder image
American Election Facts: Here are 10 interesting things you probably didn't know about U.S. elections

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 5th Nov 2024, 14:30 BST

As millions of Americans vote, we’re taking a look at some of the quirkier details of the democratic process.

The United States of America is going to the ballot box to decide who will spend the next four years in the White House - Kamala Harris or Donald Trump.

It’s a process that started with the first American election, held from December 15, 1788, to January 7, 1789, and held every four years ever since.

Here are 10 interesting facts about events since.

The only American people allowed to vote by email are astronauts on the International Space Station.

1. Out of this world

In Britain we're used to the blue of the Conservatives and the red of the Labour Party. In America though the two parties only officially adopted their respective colours - red for Republicans and blue for Democrats - in 2020.

2. True colours

George Washington is the only president ever elected unanimously - winning every electoral college vote. In 1801 James Monroe managed to win all but one, with a single New Hampshire delegate voting against him to allow George Washington to maintain his record.

3. Only one perfect win

In 1872 Victoria Woodhull became the first woman to run for president, but it wasn't until 2016 that a major party nominated a female candidate - Hillary Clinton. Could this year see the first woman win the top job?

4. A man's world

