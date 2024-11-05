It’s a process that started with the first American election, held from December 15, 1788, to January 7, 1789, and held every four years ever since.
Here are 10 interesting facts about events since.
1. Out of this world
The only American people allowed to vote by email are astronauts on the International Space Station. | Canva/Getty Images
2. True colours
In Britain we're used to the blue of the Conservatives and the red of the Labour Party. In America though the two parties only officially adopted their respective colours - red for Republicans and blue for Democrats - in 2020. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Only one perfect win
George Washington is the only president ever elected unanimously - winning every electoral college vote. In 1801 James Monroe managed to win all but one, with a single New Hampshire delegate voting against him to allow George Washington to maintain his record. | Canva/Getty Images
4. A man's world
In 1872 Victoria Woodhull became the first woman to run for president, but it wasn't until 2016 that a major party nominated a female candidate - Hillary Clinton. Could this year see the first woman win the top job? | Getty Images